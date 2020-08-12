In these unprecedented times, we all need something to look forward to. And for many of us, that something is pumpkin spice season. Luckily, Dunkin’ is expediting their seasonal flavors, and for the first time ever, its autumn menu will be available before the beautiful fall foliage in your state even appears.

Starting Aug. 19 all participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will serve a new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, new Chai Latte and the fan-favorite pumpkin flavored coffee and espresso. There will also be new bakery treats like Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak & Cheese Roll Ups and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon.

For those looking for something more sweet than savory, go for the Apple Cider Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats or the Pumpkin Donut, Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin.

These menu items will be available for a limited time through the fall. For customers who would prefer to enjoy Dunkin’ from the comfort of their home, Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup pods will be sold at Dunkin’ locations nationwide. Pumpkin Spice K-Cup pods and packaged coffee will be sold at grocery stores and other retailers for a limited time throughout the season.

There is so much you can do with pumpkin, and Dunkin’ has certainly prevailed with its whole list of yummy drinks and treats. If the PSL craze isn’t for you though — or if you’re just not ready to let go of summer — here are some of our favorite frozen fruit recipes to cool you down in the heat.