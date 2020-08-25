Fall may not be here officially yet, but it may as well be. For the 17th year in a row, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks to make this season a little sweeter and a whole lot (pumpkin) spicier. Starting today, Aug. 25, your favorite autumnal flavors are back at all participating Starbucks locations.

The pumpkin spice latte will have the same flavors you know and love: steamed milk and espresso blended with the comforting essences of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. You can order it hot, iced or blended and topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices.

If you fell in love with the pumpkin cream cold brew from last year, then you’re in luck. The vanilla syrup-sweetened cold brew topped with pumpkin cream cold foam is also officially back this year.

You can also order another seasonal favorite — salted caramel mocha or salted caramel mocha frappuccino — and enjoy whichever drink you choose with a tasty pastry. The pumpkin cream cheese muffin, pumpkin scone and pumpkin bread are all making a return.

Of course, due to the pandemic, many people are continuing to make their own coffee at home, and Starbucks is here to help with that too. You can pick up pumpkin spice coffee beans as well as the new maple pecan flavored K-cup packs and ground coffee. If you typically add creamer to your coffee, be sure to pick up Starbuck’s salted caramel mocha flavored creamer at your nearest grocery store or online. Just make sure you know what you're drinking — what is a latte (and all of those other fancy coffee drinks) anyway?