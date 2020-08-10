Dairy Queen Welcomes Pumpkin Season With 2 New Flavors

Although the summer heat will continue in the weeks ahead, the traditional fall flavors we love aren’t going to wait — and who wants them to? That's right, it's pumpkin spice season already. And Dairy Queen is leading the charge -- starting Aug. 31, the chain will be scooping out two new pumpkin desserts.

The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor in Every State

The new Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake is for cookie butter lovers and those who just can’t resist a hint of pumpkin spice. Ground cinnamon spice cookies are blended with pumpkin, DQ signature vanilla soft serve and milk and then topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of nutmeg for a cozy, yet cool confection.

For those who go to DQ solely for their Blizzards, you’re not going to want to miss the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat. In case you missed it last year, it’s back again. Treat yourself to real pumpkin pie pieces swirled into creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream and garnished with whipped topping and a powdering of nutmeg.

If you’re not ready for hot treats, don’t worry. There’s a lot you can do with pumpkin, and these new sweets are frozen so you can live your best summertime life while still getting excited about sweater weather and the stunning fall foliage that comes with the new season.

Both products will be available at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide. Of course, it’s totally understandable if you want to hold onto summer for a while longer. Cool down with your favorite flavors at America’s best ice cream shops.