It may still technically be summer, but in our minds and hearts, it is fall. After all, Dunkin’ officially launched its pumpkin coffees and snacks today, so that really does mean pumpkin spice season is in full swing. And though we may be obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes, the most popular pumpkin-flavored treat is actually something totally different.

According to new data from food delivery service Grubhub, the most popular pumpkin-flavored order during pumpkin season 2019 (August through December) was not the pumpkin latte, it was another iconic breakfast food: the pumpkin muffin. Orders for this item increased 365% from 2018 to 2019.

Pumpkin spice lattes, despite all the buzz they get, were actually the fourth-most ordered pumpkin product. Pumpkin praline cheesecake and pumpkin spice milkshakes were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Pumpkin bread was the fifth most-popular item.

Those are the pumpkin products people actually go through and order, but the most-searched foods were a little different. In 2019, people were on the hunt for the perfect pumpkin doughnut, which was the No. 1 sought-after item. Pumpkin spice lattes were also a popular browse, coming in at No. 2. Pumpkin rolls, pumpkin milkshakes and a vegan pumpkin pie round out the top five most searched-for items.

As summer officially becomes fall, more seasonal items are going to creep into our food delivery apps. As the year progresses, we’ll be interested to see how pumpkin spice foods rank among the trendiest dishes of 2020 so far.