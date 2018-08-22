We Bet You Didn’t Know These States Made Wine

American wine is a $220 billion industry, responsible for over one million jobs in the country. Certain states are known for their winemaking — particularly California, which produces nearly 90 percent of all American wine. New York, Oregon, Washington, and Virginia are also known for their respective wine industries, but there are actually wineries in every one of the 50 states.

Not every one of these states has a notable wine industry, however. But there are some in particular that don’t get as much recognition as they should for their winemaking.



You may not have realized, for example, how successful some of the wines in Idaho are or that Colorado has a pretty serious winemaking industry as well. (So serious, in fact, that they’ve even made wine for cats!) Both Texas and Arizona have growing winemaking industries that aren’t often talked about. And those are just a few of the states that we bet you didn’t know made wine.

Syjil Ashraf and Shannon Darnall contributed to this story.