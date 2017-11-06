coffee
Dreamstime
The First Food Trend of 2018 Is Here, and It Is Covered in Glitter

We’ll take our non-fat, no-foam, caramel macchiato with extra glitter, thanks

Glitter cappuccinos and glitter coffees are going to be huge in 2018. The sparkly java drinks are currently only being sold in a few cafés in India and Australia, but are becoming much sought-after worldwide with a little help from the internet.

More On Coffee

“Diamond coffee,” as it is being called by Mumbai coffee shop Coffee by Di Bella, is a bedazzled cappuccino swirled with edible glitter that people are feverishly ‘gramming and tweeting about. Australian specialty coffee shop Melbourne in Lichfield is serving a similarly glittery concoction, which they say will help you “wake up with a sparkle.” The internet is absolutely loving the new trend.

With the unicorn food trend, we’ve already experienced glittery bagels and sparkly Starbucks Frappuccinos — we’ve even been threatened with unicorn Ranch dressing. But sparkling coffee made with edible glitter is a fresh take on the trend that will hopefully make its way to America ASAP. Until then, check out The Daily Meal’s guide on glitter.

