The First Food Trend of 2018 Is Here, and It Is Covered in Glitter

Glitter cappuccinos and glitter coffees are going to be huge in 2018. The sparkly java drinks are currently only being sold in a few cafés in India and Australia, but are becoming much sought-after worldwide with a little help from the internet.

“Diamond coffee,” as it is being called by Mumbai coffee shop Coffee by Di Bella, is a bedazzled cappuccino swirled with edible glitter that people are feverishly ‘gramming and tweeting about. Australian specialty coffee shop Melbourne in Lichfield is serving a similarly glittery concoction, which they say will help you “wake up with a sparkle.” The internet is absolutely loving the new trend.

We can say that we were there when the idea was born - Glittery Coffee ‘Wake up with a sparkle!’ @melbsinlich pic.twitter.com/McWAm5QyUg — Lichfield Food Fest (@LichFoodFest) November 1, 2017

@maddimays The UK is making glitter lattes & I’m here in America mad as shit.🗣WHERE IS MY GLITTER✨LATTE??👀☕️ @Starbucks better get on that👏🏾 https://t.co/JL2Dw9I3ql — Joycette💋 (@JoycieJoe) November 6, 2017

Same. I want to be horrified but in reality a glitter latte is my deep desire. — Kayleesi (@KayleesiTweets) November 5, 2017

With the unicorn food trend, we’ve already experienced glittery bagels and sparkly Starbucks Frappuccinos — we’ve even been threatened with unicorn Ranch dressing. But sparkling coffee made with edible glitter is a fresh take on the trend that will hopefully make its way to America ASAP. Until then, check out The Daily Meal’s guide on glitter.