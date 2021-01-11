During winter, few things hit the spot quite like a warm bowl of soup. But as you edge closer to the middle of January, you might find that you're running out of recipe ideas. Sure, black bean soup, beef stew and chicken noodle soup are classics, but sometimes a thicker, creamy soup is what you need. When that's the case, this mushroom cheddar soup hits the spot.

The best part about soup (besides its unbeatable level of comfort) is that it's an easy dish to make ahead and freeze for a weeknight. No matter if you cook soup in a stock pot, slow cooker or Instant Pot, once it's cooled down, toss the mixture into a few sealable containers and pop it into the freezer for a rainy day. And though the recipe calls for chicken broth, you can swap it for vegetable broth to make it a vegetarian-friendly meal.

When you think about cheesy soup, broccoli cheddar is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But mushroom cheddar soup will push the green veggie to the wayside. Baby portabella mushrooms are slow simmered with onion, garlic, chicken broth and milk until the flavors are well combined. Then the mixture is sprinkled with cheese to thicken it up.

Not only is this recipe a smart way to use up leftover milk and mushrooms that may go bad soon, it's also one of many great recipes for any avid cheese lover. Pair it with some crusty homemade bread, and you're good to go.

Ingredients:

8 ounces sliced baby portabella mushrooms

1 cup yellow onion, peeled, sliced

1 tablespoon garlic, peeled, minced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups whole milk

2 cups shredded cheddar

Directions:

In a large sauce pan, sauté mushrooms, onion, and garlic in vegetable oil over medium heat, for 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add butter to pan and melt over medium heat; add flour, stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes or until incorporated.

Gradually add chicken broth and milk, stirring until incorporated; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat; cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until soup is thickened.

Stir in cheddar cheese and simmer for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

This recipe is courtesy of USDairy.com.