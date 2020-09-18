Slow Cooker Cheddar Broccoli Soup

Place broccoli and onion in slow cooker.

Whisk Seasoning Mix and water in bowl until well blended.

Pour mix over broccoli and onion and stir to coat.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 5 hours on LOW or 2 1/2 hours on HIGH.

Whisk milk and cornstarch in bowl until well blended.

Vigorously whisk milk mixture into soup until well blended.

Re-cover the slow cooker.

Cook 30 minutes longer on HIGH or until thickened.

Turn slow cooker off.

Stir in cheese until smooth.

Ladle into soup bowls.

Sprinkle with additional shredded cheese, if desired.