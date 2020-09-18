Slow Cooker Cheddar Broccoli Soup

September 18, 2020 | 2:13pm
Courtesy of McCormick
The classic pairing of broccoli and cheese has been eaten by kids to make it easier to consume their vegetables. This soup will make it delicious and warm you up for a cold winter night.
Recipe courtesy of McComrick.
Ingredients
- 1 package of slow cookers limited edition cheddar broccoli soup seasoning
- 3 Cups chopped fresh or frozen broccoli florets
- 1/2 Cup fresh or frozen chopped onion
- 3 Cups water
- 1 1/2 Cup milk
- 1/4 Cup cornstarch
- 2 Cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
Place broccoli and onion in slow cooker.
Whisk Seasoning Mix and water in bowl until well blended.
Pour mix over broccoli and onion and stir to coat.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 5 hours on LOW or 2 1/2 hours on HIGH.
Whisk milk and cornstarch in bowl until well blended.
Vigorously whisk milk mixture into soup until well blended.
Re-cover the slow cooker.
Cook 30 minutes longer on HIGH or until thickened.
Turn slow cooker off.
Stir in cheese until smooth.
Ladle into soup bowls.
Sprinkle with additional shredded cheese, if desired.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving228
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g42%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Protein12g25%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A181µg20%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.4%
Vitamin C34mg38%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.3%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium354mg35%
Fiber0.4g1.4%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg10%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.1%
Phosphorus259mg37%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium249mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.1%
Sodium284mg12%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water231gN/A
Zinc2mg16%