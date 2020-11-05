Growing up, nothing was more comforting than a bowl of chicken noodle soup. It's a recipe that comes with a wave of nostalgia that can cure any bad day or cold. Sure, you can buy the dish canned from any grocery store, but if you have the time nothing compares to making it from scratch.

The combination of delicately sliced carrots, minced garlic and diced onion gives the chicken broth an added flavor boost. And the entire dish is pulled together with the tender chicken pieces, spaghetti and a touch of thyme. If you're a fan of meal prepping , this chicken noodle soup can easily be stored in the freezer and thawed for a weeknight .

To do so, just add the pasta to the soup's broth and cook it for about four minutes. The spaghetti should be slightly soft but not fully cooked. Once the pasta is done, allow the soup to cool completely, seasoning it with salt and pepper. Then transfer the soup to freezer safe containers or container bags. Be sure to seal the container bags in a way that removes as much air as possible. If you store the soup in a container, leave about one inch of space at the top and seal with a lid.

Give the soup at least 12 hours to thaw. Then pour it into a stockpot over medium heat, stirring until it's heated through. As the cold weather rolls in, be sure to stock up on plenty of comforting recipes. These slow cooker soups and stews will keep you full and warm all winter long.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced

1/2 onion, pureed or diced small

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

10 cups chicken broth or homemade chicken stock

1 pound cooked boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cut into bit-sized pieces

1 teaspoon parsley

1/4 teaspoon thyme

8 ounces spaghetti, broken into pieces

Directions

In a large stockpot, melt olive oil over medium-high heat.

Add carrots, celery and onion; cook, stirring, until carrots and celery are tender, about 4 minutes.

Add garlic and cook, stirring, for about 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add chicken broth, chicken breast pieces, parsley and thyme.

Continue to cook, stirring often, until it comes to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.

Add pasta and cook 7-8 minutes or until al dente.

Season soup with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve.

This recipe is courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.