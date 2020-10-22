beef and guinness stew

Pat the beef dry with paper towels.

Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish.

Add the beef; toss to coat well with flour.

Reserve the remaining seasoned flour for later.

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet.

Remove the beef from the flour and shake off any excess; reserve the seasoned flour.

Add the beef in batches in a single, uncrowded layer to the skillet.

Cook, turning, 10 minutes per batch until browned on all sides.

Transfer browned beef to a slow cooker.

Add the onions to the skillet; cook five minutes until golden.

Add the Guinness and garlic; boil one minute, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add the mixture to the slow cooker.

Add the broth, parsley, bay leaves and thyme to the slow cooker.

Cover; cook on low two and a half to three hours until meat is almost tender.

Sprinkle in the reserved seasoned flour; stir.

Add potatoes, carrots and rutabagas.

Cover; cook on high one hour until vegetables are tender.

Taste pan juices; adjust seasonings.

If serving the stew with the pastry crust, heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut pastry sheets into quarters.

Place on two baking sheets; pierce several times with a fork.

Bake 10 minutes until crisp and golden.

Spoon a portion of the hot stew into individual dishes.

Top with a pastry square.

To cook stew in the oven: Transfer the browned meat and onion mixture to a large Dutch oven.

Proceed with the recipe as directed; cook, tightly covered, in a 325-degree oven two hours until meat is fork tender.

Add vegetables, cover the pot and return to the oven one hour until the vegetables are tender.