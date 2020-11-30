  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mushroom Cheddar Soup

November 30, 2020
Broccoli cheese soup has NOTHING on this recipe
from my point of view/Shutterstock

The earthy flavor of mushrooms takes your classic cheese soup from ordinary to extraordinary.

This recipe is courtesy of USDairy.com.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
Ingredients

  • Sliced baby portabella mushrooms
  • 1 Cup yellow onion, peeled, sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic, peeled, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 2 Cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 Cups whole milk
  • 2 Cups shredded cheddar

Directions

In a large sauce pan, sauté mushrooms, onion, and garlic in vegetable oil over medium heat, for 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add butter to pan and melt over medium heat; add flour, stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes or until incorporated.

Gradually add chicken broth and milk, stirring until incorporated; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat; cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until soup is thickened.

Stir in cheddar cheese and simmer for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

