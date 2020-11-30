Mushroom Cheddar Soup

November 30, 2020
The earthy flavor of mushrooms takes your classic cheese soup from ordinary to extraordinary.
This recipe is courtesy of USDairy.com.
Ingredients
- Sliced baby portabella mushrooms
- 1 Cup yellow onion, peeled, sliced
- 1 Tablespoon garlic, peeled, minced
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 2 Cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 Cups whole milk
- 2 Cups shredded cheddar
Directions
In a large sauce pan, sauté mushrooms, onion, and garlic in vegetable oil over medium heat, for 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Add butter to pan and melt over medium heat; add flour, stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes or until incorporated.
Gradually add chicken broth and milk, stirring until incorporated; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat; cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until soup is thickened.
Stir in cheddar cheese and simmer for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.