Most people pick up a peach and just take a bite out of it. But if you wanted to make a peach cobbler, that fuzzy skin is far from ideal. Sure, you can buy canned peaches without the skin from the store. But if you enjoy taking advantage of cooking or baking with fresh fruit when it’s in season, here’s how to peel the skin off peaches.

You may think that using a peeler or a knife would be easy, just like peeling apples or potatoes. However, because the meat of a peach is so soft and the skin is so thin, you risk removing most of the fruit along with the skin. But we have a simple method that will remove that thin skin without wasting the fruit: blanching.

Blanching is the process of boiling food in hot water and then placing it in ice cold water to stop the cooking process. This same idea is also used to help cook perfectly peel-able hard-boiled eggs. Similarly, blanching will shock the peach’s skin and make it easier to peel off.

Boil the peaches for 10 to 20 seconds, or until the skin starts to split. Use a slotted spoon to remove the peaches from the water and place the peaches in an ice bath. Then, take a paring knife to peel the peach and the skin should easily come off.

If the skin doesn’t come off right away, add it back to the water for a few more seconds and put the peach in the ice bath yet again.

Once the skin is off, there are a variety of things you can do with this sweet stone fruit. Chop your peaches into small cubes and toss them in your favorite salsa or dip for extra sweetness. Or cut the peaches into slices and eat them as they are, without the fuzz.

If that’s too boring for you, make your peaches interesting by baking a peach cake or mash them down into a jam to spread on your toast for breakfast. We hope this tip makes your life easier and if you’re struggling in other aspects of cooking or baking, remember that grandma always has the best tips, tricks and hacks.