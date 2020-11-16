Beginner Peach Jam

If you are planning to process the jars for shelf-stability, fill a canning or stockpot outfitted with a rack with water and bring to a boil and heat two 8-oz jars.

Place a saucer in the freezer to chill.

Peel the peaches, either by plunging them in boiling water for 1 minute and then slipping the skins off or by using a soft-skin peeler.

Halve and slice the peaches. Toss with the lemon juice to prevent browning.

Add the peaches and lemon juice, sugar and grated ginger to a wide, deep saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Mash the peaches with a potato masher or puree with an immersion blender.

Boil the jam gently, stirring constantly to present scorching, until thickened, about 10 minutes.

To test for doneness, place a dollop of jam on the chilled saucer and return it to the freezer for one minute. Push the jam on the saucer with your finger. If it wrinkles, it is ready.

Add the amaretto if using.

Fill the warm jars with the jam leaving ¼ inch headspace at the top.

Run a thin plastic utensil along the inside of the jars to release any air bubbles.Wipe the rims with a clean damp cloth to remove any residue. Place on lids and rings and tighten.

Refrigerate jam OR if processing for shelf-stability, place jars in boiling water and process for 10 minutes.

Allow jars to cool in water for 5 minutes before removing to a counter.