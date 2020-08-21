There are just some desserts that are meant to be enjoyed during the final months of summer, and peach cobbler is one of them. After all, it is when the stone fruit is in season. If fresh peaches aren't available to you, this simple, old-fashioned dessert can be easily be made with canned fruit or frozen fruit.

A regional dessert you need to try, peach cobbler has a crumbly crust that sandwiches in juicy peaches. The dish is served well alongside some homemade coffee or as an after-dinner dessert.

You'll want to make sure you have a variety of pantry staples to make peach cobber. After pre-heating your oven it's time to get to work, making a basic batter. After making your batter, you should melt butter in a cast-iron pan and pour the batter over the butter. Then,lay the peaches on top of the batter and spinkle with sugar and cinnamon.

Bake the peach cobber for about 45 minutes, serve it with a warm scoop of vanilla ice cream and more of our classic Southern recipes that are better than grandma's.

Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar, plus 1/4 for topping

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup whole milk

3 cups fresh peaches, sliced (use frozen or canned if peaches aren’t in season)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Sift the flour, salt and baking powder together. Stir in sugar. Slowly stir in milk.

Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or a 9-inch pan.

Pour batter over butter and do not stir. Lay peaches on top of the batter. Sprinkle with up to 1/4 cup sugar and the ground cinnamon. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.