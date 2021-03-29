The best brunches always have some sort of pastry or sweet item in the spread. After all, what goes better with frittatas and breakfast potatoes than something sweet, silky and carby? And that’s why the Dutch baby, an underrated breakfast dish you can make in a cast iron pan, is the perfect thing to serve this spring.

Also known as a German pancake, hootenanny, pannecocken, Bismarck or Dutch puff, the Dutch baby isn't totally dissimilar to a Yorkshire pudding in that it’s a baked popover-type dish. However, instead of using beef fat, Dutch babies use butter and can be sweetened with sugar and vanilla.

But all of that sugar and eggs can sit heavy, especially if you’re starting your day with a Dutch baby. To remedy that issue, this lightened-up recipe uses just one egg and several egg whites and omits any sugar. However, if you want to sweeten this back up, you can add in 1 or 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla.

Dutch baby ingredients need to be combined well, so it’s time to break out the blender for this recipe to mix together your eggs, egg whites, milk and flour. Combine, brush your cast iron pan with butter, add your batter and then bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until your Dutch baby is puffy and golden brown. It may sink as it cools, but that's totally OK! You can fill that baby up with fresh fruit, pureed fruit, blueberry syrup, yogurt, powdered sugar or whatever else you prefer for a picturesque presentation for your spring brunch spread.

This recipe is courtesy of Jeanne Jones.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter or corn-oil margarine

1 large egg

4 large egg whites

3/4 cups skim milk

3/4 cups whole wheat flour

Directions:

Step 1: Heat oven to 425F. Put 3 tablespoons butter in 10-inch glass pan or casserole and set in oven to melt.

Step 2: Put 1 egg and 4 egg whites in blender container and blend on high speed for 30 seconds. With motor running, slowly add 3/4 cup milk and then slowly add 3/4 cup flour. Blend for 30 seconds more.

Step 3: Remove pan from oven and brush margarine up sides of pan. Add batter.

Step 4: Bake until puffy and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Don't worry if the Dutch baby sinks soon after removing it from the oven; for a pretty presentation and extra flavor, fill it with fresh berries, pureed fruit, powdered sugar and/or yogurt.