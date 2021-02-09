  1. Home
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
Dutch Baby

February 9, 2021
AKA German pancake, hootenanny and pannecocken
This is a recipe that goes by many names. But whether you call it Dutch baby, German pancake, hootenanny or pannecocken, there is no beating this baked pancake that puffs up in the oven. It's easy to make yet fun and impressive, making it perfect whether you are preparing it for kids or guests. Traditional Dutch baby recipes are high in calories, high in fat and wildly high in cholesterol. So I have been experimenting with this recipe and finally have a lightened up revision I think will please all of you Dutch baby devotees. It is good served with pureed fresh fruit and low-fat yogurt.

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
203
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Nutrition information per serving: 203 calories; 54 mgs. cholesterol; 11 gms. fat; 207 mgs. sodium.

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons butter or corn-oil margarine
  • 1 large egg
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 3/4 Cups whole wheat flour
  • 3/4 Cups skim milk

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 425F. Put 3 tablespoons butter in 10-inch glass pan or casserole and set in oven to melt.

Step 2: Put 1 egg and 4 egg whites in blender container and blend on high speed for 30 seconds. With motor running, slowly add 3/4 cup milk and then slowly add 3/4 cup flour. Blend for 30 seconds more.

Step 3: Remove pan from oven and brush margarine up sides of pan. Add batter. 

Step 4: Bake until puffy and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Don't worry if the Dutch baby sinks soon after removing it from the oven; for a pretty presentation and extra flavor, fill it with fresh berries, pureed fruit, powdered sugar and/or yogurt.

If you like this recipe, next time try a savory mushroom and onion Dutch baby recipe.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving203
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol47mg16%
Protein10g19%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A83µg9%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.2%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.4%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.6%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium112mg11%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus157mg22%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium231mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.4%
Sodium166mg7%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.4%
Trans2gN/A
Water85gN/A
Zinc1mg8.7%
Tags
breakfast
brunch
cook
dutch baby
pancake
pancakes
weekend
anytime breakfast
hootenanny