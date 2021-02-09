Step 1: Heat oven to 425F. Put 3 tablespoons butter in 10-inch glass pan or casserole and set in oven to melt.

Step 2: Put 1 egg and 4 egg whites in blender container and blend on high speed for 30 seconds. With motor running, slowly add 3/4 cup milk and then slowly add 3/4 cup flour. Blend for 30 seconds more.

Step 3: Remove pan from oven and brush margarine up sides of pan. Add batter.

Step 4: Bake until puffy and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Don't worry if the Dutch baby sinks soon after removing it from the oven; for a pretty presentation and extra flavor, fill it with fresh berries, pureed fruit, powdered sugar and/or yogurt.

If you like this recipe, next time try a savory mushroom and onion Dutch baby recipe.