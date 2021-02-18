  1. Home
Asparagus-Feta Frittata

February 18, 2021 | 4:18pm
A dish to serve any time of the day
Asparagus is the emblematic spring vegetable, and Passover is the spring holiday. Eggs are another seasonal symbol, so combine them all and get a tasty meal from the obvious, delicious mix. —Mollie Katzen

This recipe is by Mollie Katzen and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Cup finely minced onion
  • 4 medium stalks asparagus, trimmed of the tough ends, peeled if desired, and sliced into thin (1/8-inch) diagonal coins
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried tarragon
  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 8 large eggs
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 Ounces feta cheese

Directions

Step 1: Place a 10-inch skillet with an ovenproof handle over medium heat for about 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, wait about 10 seconds, then swirl to coat the pan. Add 1 cup finely minced onion and sauté for about 5 minutes, or until softened.

Step 2: Stir in 4 medium stalks of sliced asparagus, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes or until the asparagus is tender-crisp, and remove from the heat.

Step 3: Break 8 large eggs into a large bowl, and beat well with a whisk. Add the sautéed vegetables, grind in some black pepper and crumble in 4 ounces feta cheese. Stir until blended.

Step 4: Clean and dry the skillet and return it to the stove over medium heat. Preheat the broiler.

Step 5: When the skillet is hot again, add the remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil, wait about 30 seconds, and swirl to coat the pan. Pour in the vegetable-egg mixture and let it cook undisturbed over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the eggs are set on the bottom.

Step 6: Transfer the skillet to the preheated broiler, and broil for about 3 minutes, or until the frittata is firm in the center.

Step 7: Remove the pan from the broiler and run a rubber spatula around the edge to loosen the frittata. Slide or invert it onto a large, round plate, and serve hot, warm, or room temperature, cut into wedges.

