Asparagus-Feta Frittata

Step 1: Place a 10-inch skillet with an ovenproof handle over medium heat for about 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, wait about 10 seconds, then swirl to coat the pan. Add 1 cup finely minced onion and sauté for about 5 minutes, or until softened.

Step 2: Stir in 4 medium stalks of sliced asparagus, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes or until the asparagus is tender-crisp, and remove from the heat.

Step 3: Break 8 large eggs into a large bowl, and beat well with a whisk. Add the sautéed vegetables, grind in some black pepper and crumble in 4 ounces feta cheese. Stir until blended.

Step 4: Clean and dry the skillet and return it to the stove over medium heat. Preheat the broiler.

Step 5: When the skillet is hot again, add the remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil, wait about 30 seconds, and swirl to coat the pan. Pour in the vegetable-egg mixture and let it cook undisturbed over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the eggs are set on the bottom.

Step 6: Transfer the skillet to the preheated broiler, and broil for about 3 minutes, or until the frittata is firm in the center.

Step 7: Remove the pan from the broiler and run a rubber spatula around the edge to loosen the frittata. Slide or invert it onto a large, round plate, and serve hot, warm, or room temperature, cut into wedges.