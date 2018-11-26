Hungarian Potatoes
November 26, 2018 | 4:54pm
A simple, scrumptious potato recipe perfect for any meal
This potato recipe has been in my family for as long as we can remember, and everything from cooking time to seasoning is to taste. Some prefer these potatoes crispy, others prefer them cooked till they're nearly mush.
3
Servings
Ingredients
- 4-5 potatoes
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- Vegetable oil
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Paprika, to taste
Directions
Boil potatoes until tender. Let cool. Peel and dice potatoes.
In a nonstick pan, add enough oil to cover the bottom, about 1 1/2 tablespoons. Heat over medium heat. Add onions and saute until lightly browned.
Add potatoes, salt, pepper and paprika. Continue cooking until potatoes are lightly brown and crispy.