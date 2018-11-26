  1. Home
Hungarian Potatoes

A simple, scrumptious potato recipe perfect for any meal
Hungarian potato recipe
This potato recipe has been in my family for as long as we can remember, and everything from cooking time to seasoning is to taste. Some prefer these potatoes crispy, others prefer them cooked till they're nearly mush.

Ingredients

  • 4-5 potatoes
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • Vegetable oil
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • Paprika, to taste

Directions

Boil potatoes until tender. Let cool. Peel and dice potatoes.

In a nonstick pan, add enough oil to cover the bottom, about 1 1/2 tablespoons. Heat over medium heat. Add onions and saute until lightly browned.

Add potatoes, salt, pepper and paprika. Continue cooking until potatoes are lightly brown and crispy.

Potato Shopping Tip

Only buy potatoes that are firm, intact, and without any sprouts or green parts.

Potato Cooking Tip

Potatoes oxidize quickly; have a bowl full of cold water to put your potatoes after cutting them in order stop them from oxidizing.

