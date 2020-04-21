  1. Home
Egg, Canadian Bacon and Cheese Muffin

April 21, 2020
So quick and easy
copycat egg mcmuffin recipe
N K/Shutterstock

This recipe comes from my childhood, perfected by my mom, who was a McDonald's employee back in the 1980s.

15 m
5 m
10 m
1
452
Notes

If you can't find Canadian bacon, swap with ham, sausage or any breakfast meat of your choice.

If you don't have an egg ring, just fry an egg normally.

Ingredients

  • 1 English muffin
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 slice Canadian bacon
  • 1 slice American cheese
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon butter, separated

Directions

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter and cook Canadian bacon until browned, 1-3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, heat a separate small non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter.

Place an egg ring in skillet.

Crack large egg inside the egg ring. Using a butter knife, lightly break the yolk of the egg. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cook egg until whites are mostly set. Then remove the egg ring and flip. Cook one minute more and remove from heat.

Toast your English muffin until light brown.

To assemble: butter each half of the English muffin with 1/4 tablespoon butter. Add fried egg, Canadian bacon and American cheese. Serve warm with hashbrowns and coffee.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving452
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated16g81%
Cholesterol259mg86%
Protein21g43%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A226µg25%
Vitamin B120.9µg35.5%
Vitamin B60.2mg18%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium241mg24%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)72µg18%
Folic acid14µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg25%
Phosphorus317mg45%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium457mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.2%
Sodium689mg29%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg34.9%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water96gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
