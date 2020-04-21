Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter and cook Canadian bacon until browned, 1-3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, heat a separate small non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter.

Place an egg ring in skillet.

Crack large egg inside the egg ring. Using a butter knife, lightly break the yolk of the egg. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cook egg until whites are mostly set. Then remove the egg ring and flip. Cook one minute more and remove from heat.

Toast your English muffin until light brown.

To assemble: butter each half of the English muffin with 1/4 tablespoon butter. Add fried egg, Canadian bacon and American cheese. Serve warm with hashbrowns and coffee.