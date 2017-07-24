Get a Week's Worth of Chicken Dinners From One Costco Rotisserie Chicken

Roasted chicken has developed a bad rap for being boring, but we’re here to turn that around with some fresh rotisserie recipes recipes to vamp up your nightly meals. There’s no need to eat the same dish twice in a row — you can often create a lot of variety from a single chief ingredient!

To Learn the 15 Secrets of the $4.99 Costco Rotisserie Chicken Slideshow, click here.

If you like to stretch your cooking efforts to the max, these recipes can help you take a rotisserie chicken from Monday right through until Friday. And at $4.99 a pop for around three pounds of bird, the legendary rotisserie chicken at Costco is hard to beat. If you’re not too fussed by the ins and outs of prepared chickens, the Costco rotisserie chicken is a perfect option when you have limited time and money to cook.

Even if you can’t get to Costco, you can make some of our time-saving recipes with any family-size rotisserie chicken available at your grocery store, and this way you’ll be able to use your leftovers throughout the week. We’ve also including a bonus recipe for chicken stock so you can prepare a delicious soup for the following weekend! Bone broth is one of the best ways to utilize the entire chicken while also benefiting from the nutrients it provides. The broth’s amino acid structure and high gelatin content can help aid digestion and mineral absorption.

Some pre-prepped food can save you the hassle of messing up your kitchen — and deliver serious bang for your buck. So give yourself a break and cook with some convenience. You’re sure to come back for more.

BLT Chicken Salad

If you love the flavors of a BLT but are trying to keep away from the carbs, this salad is a great option. The crispy bacon is a must, and if you can get beautifully ripe tomatoes in the heart of summer, you’ll have a wonderfully satisfying lunch that has everything you want in each bite.

Click here for the BLT Chicken Salad recipe.

Chicken Enchiladas

If you love Mexican food, enchiladas are definitely an excellent choice. They have all the good flavors of a taco, but more cheese and extra juiciness. So skip the taco bar this round and make these yourself! You’ll be surprised how easy it can be.

Click here for the Red and Green Chicken Enchiladas recipe.

Chicken Salad With Asian Vinaigrette

This chicken salad is easy to throw together, has all the Asian flavors you could possibly desire, and is perfectly healthy to boot! The ginger dressing gives it that zesty kick, and combined with the bell peppers, the sweet crispiness makes this salad an easy summer choice.

Click here for the Chicken Salad With Asian Vinaigrette recipe.



Chicken Pad Thai

This pad thai recipe is a classic take on the original pad thai — a dish that is often served as street food in Thailand. Although there are many variations of the dish, this is a quick and easy version that the whole family can enjoy.

Click here for the Pad Thai recipe.

Kickin’ Chicken Hash

Hash is one of those dishes that has received some extra attention these days for being able to reinvent itself as more than just a breakfast food. This hash recipe combines the traditional staples of potatoes and onions along with some spicy chicken to give it a heartier flavor.

Click here for the Kickin' Chicken Hash Recipe.

Chicken Stock

Homemade chicken stock is a particularly good dish to prepare yourself as it allows you to control the salt content of your finished soup. This recipe gives you a hearty base to work with that can enhance any soup or sauce.

Click here for the Basic Chicken Stock recipe.