15 Secrets of the $4.99 Costco Rotisserie Chicken

A rotisserie chicken slowly spinning on a spit is a beautiful thing. Juicy meat, crispy skin, and unbelievable convenience means that store-bought rotisserie chicken is a fabulous supermarket purchase to make for busy people on the go — those with many mouths to feed as well as those who just love the flavor. 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Costco Food Court

For many loyal members of Costco, a visit to the enormous warehouse without buying one of their famous rotisserie chickens is unimaginable. The price of one chicken is just $4.99, which makes it a deal that is nearly impossible to beat. No other supermarket in the country offers such a bargain when it comes to rotisserie chickens.

The rotisserie chicken is large and affordable and (when used carefully) can serve as the center of as many as five delicious meals! For just $4.99, that’s amazing! Though the price is widely known, there are some facts about Costco’s most popular poultry that you might not know. So read on to discover 15 facts, some more surprising than others, about the famous Costco $4.99 rotisserie chicken.