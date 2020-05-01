If you’re looking for a way to bring one of the most iconic breakfast foods to your table, then knowing how to make a classic eggs Benedict recipe is a must. This combination of perfectly cooked eggs, hollandaise sauce and Canadian bacon can be whipped up in just 30 minutes.

While there are many ways to cook an egg, few executions can top eggs Benedict. From the drippy yolk or a perfectly poached egg to the delicately toasted english muffin, this dish is the perfect addition to your weekly breakfast rotation. Top it off with a fun homemade coffee for an A plus morning.

The secret to making the perfect eggs Benedict is to not break the yolk when you crack and poach your eggs. After breaking your eggs, you should carefully pour them into your skillet with water and vinegar and let them cook for three to five minutes. And, if you need some help figuring out what eggs you should use, here’s everything you need to know about them, from cage free to generic.

This is the perfect recipe to break away from those amazing scrambled eggs you rely on every morning.

Classic Eggs Benedict

Ingredients:

3 English muffins

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon butter

6 slices of Canadian bacon

6 eggs

4 teaspoons distilled white vinegar

3 egg yolks

1/2 cup firm butter

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

In a skillet, melt 1 teaspoon butter over medium heat. Add Canadian bacon to the skillet and cook until light brown on both sides. Place on a paper-towel lined plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

Wipe out skilled, fill with 2 inches of water, and add vinegar. Heat until the liquid is boiling and then reduce to a simmer. Break eggs carefully into a separate small cup or saucer. You don’t want the yolk to break. Holding the small cup or saucer close to the liquid’s surface, carefully pour eggs into the skillet. Let cook for 3-5 minutes or desired level of firmness for the egg white.

While the eggs are cooking, make the hollandaise sauce. Vigorously stir to combine egg yolks and lemon juice. Add ¼ cup of the firm butter. Heat over very low heat, consistently stirring until the butter is melted.

Continue stirring and add remaining ¼ cup of the firm butter. Stir the mixture until the butter is melted and the sauce is thickened. Keep warm.

Split the English muffins in half and toast. Take toasted English muffins and spread each with some of the 3 tablespoons of butter. Add 1 slice of Canadian bacon on each half. Place 1 egg on top of Canadian Bacon.

Garnish as desired with chives, paprika, etc.