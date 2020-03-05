  1. Home
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Classic Eggs Benedict

March 5, 2020
There's nothing complicated about making this breakfast classic
Classic Eggs Benedict
iStock.com/Fudio

With this easy recipe, you can make a delicious and comforting eggs benedict that will have your brunch guests asking for seconds. In just half an hour, you'll have perfectly poached eggs drenched in creamy Hollandaise sauce on top of a warm and crispy English muffin.

Recipe courtesy of Leena Asuma, Gals That Brunch

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
372
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 English muffins
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 Teaspoon butter
  • 6 slices of Canadian bacon
  • 6 eggs
  • 4 Teaspoons distilled white vinegar
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1/2 Cup firm butter
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

In a skillet, melt 1 teaspoon butter over medium heat. Add Canadian bacon to the skillet and cook until light brown on both sides. Place on a paper-towel lined plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

Wipe out skilled, fill with 2 inches of water, and add vinegar. Heat until the liquid is boiling and then reduce to a simmer. Break eggs carefully into a separate small cup or saucer. You don’t want the yolk to break. Holding the small cup or saucer close to the liquid’s surface, carefully pour eggs into the skillet. Let cook for 3-5 minutes or desired level of firmness for the egg white.

While the eggs are cooking, make the hollandaise sauce. Vigorously stir to combine egg yolks and lemon juice. Add ¼ cup of the firm butter. Heat over very low heat, consistently stirring until the butter is melted.

Continue stirring and add remaining ¼ cup of the firm butter. Stir the mixture until the butter is melted and the sauce is thickened. Keep warm.

Split the English muffins in half and toast. Take toasted English muffins and spread each with some of the 3 tablespoons of butter. Add 1 slice of Canadian bacon on each half. Place 1 egg on top of Canadian Bacon.

Garnish as desired with chives, paprika, etc.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving372
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated16g80%
Cholesterol304mg100%
Protein15g30%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A278µg31%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.8%
Vitamin C0.9mg1%
Vitamin D68IU100%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium92mg9%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)44µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)56µg14%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg19%
Phosphorus216mg31%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium329mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28%
Sodium380mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg25%
Trans0.9gN/A
Water79gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
Tags
bacon
best recipes
breakfast
eggs
eggs benedict
english muffin