Classic Eggs Benedict

In a skillet, melt 1 teaspoon butter over medium heat. Add Canadian bacon to the skillet and cook until light brown on both sides. Place on a paper-towel lined plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

Wipe out skilled, fill with 2 inches of water, and add vinegar. Heat until the liquid is boiling and then reduce to a simmer. Break eggs carefully into a separate small cup or saucer. You don’t want the yolk to break. Holding the small cup or saucer close to the liquid’s surface, carefully pour eggs into the skillet. Let cook for 3-5 minutes or desired level of firmness for the egg white.

While the eggs are cooking, make the hollandaise sauce. Vigorously stir to combine egg yolks and lemon juice. Add ¼ cup of the firm butter. Heat over very low heat, consistently stirring until the butter is melted.

Continue stirring and add remaining ¼ cup of the firm butter. Stir the mixture until the butter is melted and the sauce is thickened. Keep warm.

Split the English muffins in half and toast. Take toasted English muffins and spread each with some of the 3 tablespoons of butter. Add 1 slice of Canadian bacon on each half. Place 1 egg on top of Canadian Bacon.

Garnish as desired with chives, paprika, etc.