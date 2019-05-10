How to Poach an Egg Perfectly Every Time

Everyone loves a poached egg. When done correctly, a poached egg is light and pillowy on the outside yet full of glorious, flowing and flavorful bright yellow yolk on the inside. To be totally scrumptious and worthy of the iconic American dish that is the eggs Benedict, a poached egg needs to be done correctly. Unfortunately, to make a poached egg at home is frustratingly difficult.

If you’re looking to make some delicious brunch recipes at home, worry no further! We have a handy five-step guide that will have you poaching eggs like a real chef in no time.

Step 1: Fill a large, deep pot with cold water; the deeper the pot, the better the final product will be. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons of white vinegar to the water. If you add too little vinegar, the egg won’t set as quickly. However, if you add too much, the egg will taste like vinegar.

Step 2: Crack the egg into a small bowl. You will want to crack your eggs individually and keep them separated. Cracking the eggs before your water gets going will allow you to move faster when it’s actually time to cook the egg.



Step 3: Turn on the heat and bring the water up to temperature. You don’t want the water to boil. The perfect temperature for poaching an egg is 180 degrees F (or 82 degrees C). If you don’t have a kitchen thermometer, 180 degrees is right below a simmer.

Step 4: Give the water a swirl so there’s a gentle whirlpool. As the water is still whirling, carefully drop the egg into the water.

Step 5: Allow the egg to cook for 2 or 3 minutes, until the whites are set. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove the egg from the water and drain it on a paper towel.

The process may sound easy, but poaching an egg perfectly will take a little bit of practice. So buy yourself a carton of eggs and get cooking. Then you can use all those delicious poached eggs for these amazing egg recipes.