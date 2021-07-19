When summertime comes around, it seems like you can find zucchini just about anywhere — sprouting in people’s gardens, in abundance at the farmers market and on deep, deep sale at the grocery store. There are plenty of ways to cook this summer squash. But when you get tired of grilled zucchini, baked zucchini boats and zucchini salad, it's time to turn zucchini into dessert with this super moist chocolate zucchini bread.

From June to late August, it’s peak zucchini harvest time, which means it's the best time to incorporate this green squash into your everyday meals. So why not start with this amazing dessert? Though it may sound like an unlikely combination, chocolate and zucchini work well together. The grated zucchini has a mild flavor and simply adds moisture to the bread, which in turn, enhances the chocolatey flavor. You won’t even realize that you’re eating vegetables!

This chocolate zucchini bread recipe is as simple to make as yummy banana bread. First, mix all of your dry ingredients and then add in the wet ingredients such as grated zucchini, eggs, vanilla and oil. Toss some melted chocolate and chocolate chips into the batter then pour into a loaf pan. The bread should be ready within 45 to 60 minutes. Let it cool before slicing a piece and serving it with a scoop of ice cream or a fresh cup of coffee in the morning.

Transform this recipe into fun-sized muffins that can fit inside of your kid’s lunch box when you send them off to summer camp or back to school. If you have a gluten allergy, you can still savor this chocolate bread. Easily swap the all-purpose flour for gluten-free flour. Cooking seasonally is one of summer's greatest joys and one of the 50 foodie activities to add to your summer bucket list.

Ingredients:

1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups sugar

1 cup brown sugar

4 cups peeled and grated zucchini

4 eggs

1 1/2 tablespoon quality vanilla

1 1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Step 1: Melt 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate and set aside to cool slightly.

Step 2: In a large bowl, measure 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 2 cups sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. Mix lightly. Add 4 cups zucchini, 4 eggs, 1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla and 1 1/2 cups oil. Mix well.

Step 3: Add cooled, melted chocolate. Toss 1 cup chocolate chips with flour to coat them so they don't clump together. Stir into mixture.

Step 4: Spray three nine-inch by five-inch loaf pans with non-stick spray and line with parchment paper or waxed paper that has also been lightly sprayed. Allow the paper to extend beyond the edge of the pan to make removal easier. Bake at 350F. Begin checking bread after 45 minutes to see if it is done. Bread can take 45 to 60 minutes to bake. Cool slightly and remove from the pan to cool completely.