Zucchini and chocolate? It's not as taboo as you may think. The grated zucchini gives the bread moisture without the need of any extra liquids. Get the taste of sweet chocolatey bread as a breakfast snack or to settle a sweet tooth in middle of the night.
This recipe is by Judy Buchenot and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Ounce unsweetened chocolate
- 3 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 2 Cups sugar
- 1 Cup brown sugar
- 4 Cups peeled and grated zucchini
- 4 eggs
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon quality vanilla
- 1 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 Cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
Step 1: Melt 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate and set aside to cool slightly.
Step 2: In a large bowl, measure 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 2 cups sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. Mix lightly. Add 4 cups zucchini, 4 eggs, 1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla and 1 1/2 cups oil. Mix well.
Step 3: Add cooled, melted chocolate. Toss 1 cup chocolate chips with flour to coat them so they don't clump together. Stir into mixture.
Step 4: Spray three nine-inch by five-inch loaf pans with non-stick spray and line with parchment paper or waxed paper that has also been lightly sprayed. Allow the paper to extend beyond the edge of the pan to make removal easier. Bake at 350F. Begin checking bread after 45 minutes to see if it is done. Bread can take 45 to 60 minutes to bake. Cool slightly and remove from pan to cool completely.