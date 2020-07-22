If you're watching your favorite sports team from home this year, you're probably going to miss some of those classic game day foods. Luckily, we've found a way to bring the stadium to you with these Chicago-style hot dogs.

The secret to this hot dog recipe is the way it's assembled. Instead of a regular bun, the Chicago-style hot dog uses a poppy seed roll and is topped with onions, pickle relish, peppers, tomatoes, pickles, mustard and celery salt. It's a delicious stadium food that pairs well with beer.

The dish can be made in less than one hour by simmering the hot dogs in water for about 10 minutes, but make sure you check out what the best hot dog brands are before giving this recipe a go.

And if you don't feel like waiting around for game day to make this dish, you don't have to.

Chicago-Style Hot Dogs

Ingredients:

8 Vienna all-beef hot dogs

8 poppy seed buns

1/2 cup white onion, chopped

1/4 cup sweet pickle relish

1/4 cup yellow mustard

24 Sport peppers

32 Dill Pickle Chips or 8 Dill Pickle Spears

2 tomatoes, sliced into eighths

Celery salt

Directions:

Start by simmering the hot dogs in water for 8-10 minutes.

Steam the hot dog buns in the microwave

When the hot dogs are heated through, place into poppy seed bun and top with chopped onions, relish, mustard and sport peppers.

Tuck tomato slices and dill pickle onto the sides of the hot dog and sprinkle with celery salt.

Recipe Courtesy of Megan Marlowe of Strawberry Blondie Kitchen