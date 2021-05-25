If you love going to Chipotle but you don't love paying extra for guacamole, then you're in luck. The famous fast-casual Mexican restaurant's long kept secret is out, and we have the recipe. Of course, Chipotle's guac is great for burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas and more Tex-Mex classics, but once you know how to make it, this can be your go-to potluck dish for game days, backyard cookouts and more — it'll be a hit all year long.

The ingredients list for this recipe isn't particularly groundbreaking. It has the usual suspects: avocados, lime juice, cilantro, red onion and jalapeno. But the most important part of any good guacamole isn't what you put in it, it's how you prepare it. Generously mashing the avocados until they're smooth will give them that restaurant-worthy consistency everyone knows and loves. And adding lime juice will not only make the avocados easier to mash, but it will also give the dip a citrusy pop of flavor.

While the recipe serves four people, it's also a great snack to make for yourself for the week. If you have leftovers, you'll need to know how to store them properly so that the guacamole doesn't turn brown. Scoop the guac into an airtight container and press down with a spoon to remove any air pockets. Then — and we know this sounds weird — pour a thin layer of water on top of the guac. This will keep oxidation at bay until you're ready for seconds. Just pour out the water before dipping again.

Keep the guacamole handy for a delicious snack or as a topping for burritos, tacos, burgers and more. And once you master this, try out more of our fast food copycat recipes, like Taco Bell's crunchy taco.

This recipe is courtesy of Chipotle.

Ingredients:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/2 jalapeno including seeds, diced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

Step 1: Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully.

Step 2: Scoop the avocados into a bowl.

Step 3: Toss and coat with lime juice.

Step 4: Add the salt and mash until it’s a smooth consistency.

Step 5: Fold in remaining ingredients and mix.

Step 6: Taste the guac and adjust seasoning if necessary.

.