It's just a few days after Christmas and you've probably opened the fridge a bunch of times wondering what you're going to do with all of the leftover prime rib or roasted turkey you cooked. You can only make so many sandwiches, after all. So what to do? There's just one answer: nachos.

The cheesy, comfort food is easy to make and goes well with just about any toppings, making it a great way to use leftovers. This recipe calls for three different types of meat: pulled turkey, pulled pork and chopped brisket. You can easily swap out one (or all) of the proteins for prime rib, beef tenderloin, turkey, chicken, pork tenderloin or whatever leftovers you have stockpiled in the kitchen. Have leftover bacon from your breakfast casserole? The more the merrier. Top the nachos with cheese and jalapenos and serve the dish for game days at home.

Making the dish is easy. Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees, then add the meats and barbecue sauce to a small saucepan over medium heat. Spread half the tortilla chips on a pan, then add on half of the meat and sauce and top with cheese. Continue the layering process until all of the ingredients are gone. Bake until the cheese is a bubbling, oozing mess of deliciousness.

Scoop the nachos onto your plate and serve them with jalapenos, sour cream or anything else that meets your fancy. After this, if you still have more prime rib to get rid of, check out some of our best leftover prime rib recipes, from tacos to beef stew.

Outrageous Barbecued Nachos

Ingredients

3 ounces cooked pulled turkey

3 ounces cooked pulled pork (optional)

3 ounces cooked sliced and chopped barbecued brisket (optional)

1 1/2 cup mild barbecue sauce

3/4 (10 ounce) bag tortilla chips

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese

15 pickled jalapeno slices

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine the meats and barbecue sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Spread half the tortilla chips on a small cookie sheet.

Cover the chips with half of the meat and sauce.

Top with half of the cheese.

Repeat the process on top of this layer, using the other half of the ingredients.

Bake until the cheese is completely melted, about 10 minutes.

Remove and top with the jalapenos.

This recipe is courtesy of Virgil's Real BBQ.