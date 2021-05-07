  1. Home
Chicago-Style Hot Dog

May 7, 2021 | 8:31pm
The Chicago hot dog: dragged through the garden
Chicago-Style Hot Dog recipe - The Daily Meal
Chicago Tribune

A Vienna Sausage all-beef dog is the starring ingredient in a Chicago-style pup. (Yes, you can use another brand but then it will be a Sort-of-Chicago-style hot dog.) We've kept the fixings unmeasured: Because Chicagoans consider it a work of art, a Chicago dog should reflect the personality of its creator.

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 4 Vienna Sausage all-beef hot dogs in natural casing, steamed or boiled
  • 4 steamed poppy seed buns
  • Bright yellow mustard
  • Celery salt (optional)
  • Green relish
  • Chopped raw onion
  • 4 long slivers of jumbo dill pickle
  • Sport peppers
  • 1 tomato, sliced

Directions

Step 1: Steam hot dogs for 5 minutes (or until the internal temperature reaches 160 F), or boil them for 7 to 10 minutes, or according to package directions. Steam 4 poppy seed buns for 1 to 2 minutes, or according to package directions.

Step 2: Place each hot dog in a steamed bun.

Step 3: Top each hot dog with toppings in the following order: bright yellow mustard, celery salt (optional), green relish, chopped raw onion, long slivers of jumbo dill pickle, sport peppers and tomato slices. 

