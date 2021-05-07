A Vienna Sausage all-beef dog is the starring ingredient in a Chicago-style pup. (Yes, you can use another brand but then it will be a Sort-of-Chicago-style hot dog.) We've kept the fixings unmeasured: Because Chicagoans consider it a work of art, a Chicago dog should reflect the personality of its creator.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 4 Vienna Sausage all-beef hot dogs in natural casing, steamed or boiled
- 4 steamed poppy seed buns
- Bright yellow mustard
- Celery salt (optional)
- Green relish
- Chopped raw onion
- 4 long slivers of jumbo dill pickle
- Sport peppers
- 1 tomato, sliced
Directions
Step 1: Steam hot dogs for 5 minutes (or until the internal temperature reaches 160 F), or boil them for 7 to 10 minutes, or according to package directions. Steam 4 poppy seed buns for 1 to 2 minutes, or according to package directions.
Step 2: Place each hot dog in a steamed bun.
Step 3: Top each hot dog with toppings in the following order: bright yellow mustard, celery salt (optional), green relish, chopped raw onion, long slivers of jumbo dill pickle, sport peppers and tomato slices.