Chick-fil-A Is Spreading Love With Heart-Shaped Trays of Chicken

Chocolates melt, and roses have thorns. So chicken chain Chick-fil-A is offering a meatier Valentine’s Day gift: heart-shaped trays of two tasty chicken treats. (Oh, and there's a chocolate treat too, just because.)

Secrets Fast Food Chains Don't Want You to Know

Participating Chick-fil-A locations are now offering 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, each served in a heart-shaped container, the Chick-fil-A website reports. (Chick-n-Minis are bite-sized chicken nuggets served on tiny rolls coated with honey-butter spread.)

The special heart-shaped trays are only available at participating restaurants until February 28, and only while supplies last. Availability varies by location, so call ahead to make sure your local restaurant has a heart.

Speaking of Chick-fil-A, fans are supporting the chain’s decision to stay closed during the Super Bowl on February 3, even though there’s a location inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the big game will be played. It’s the chain’s policy to stay closed on Sunday, Super Bowl or not.

Whether or not a heart-shaped tray of chicken is the way to your true love’s heart, check out the 75 best fried-chicken places in America.