  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chick-fil-A Is Spreading Love With Heart-Shaped Trays of Chicken

By
Be still, my heart, for Valentine’s Day chicken
Chicken
Chick-fil-A

Chocolates melt, and roses have thorns. So chicken chain Chick-fil-A is offering a meatier Valentine’s Day gift: heart-shaped trays of two tasty chicken treats. (Oh, and there's a chocolate treat too, just because.)

Secrets Fast Food Chains Don't Want You to Know

Participating Chick-fil-A locations are now offering 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, each served in a heart-shaped container, the Chick-fil-A website reports. (Chick-n-Minis are bite-sized chicken nuggets served on tiny rolls coated with honey-butter spread.)

The special heart-shaped trays are only available at participating restaurants until February 28, and only while supplies last. Availability varies by location, so call ahead to make sure your local restaurant has a heart.

Speaking of Chick-fil-A, fans are supporting the chain’s decision to stay closed during the Super Bowl on February 3, even though there’s a location inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the big game will be played. It’s the chain’s policy to stay closed on Sunday, Super Bowl or not.

Related
21 Great Dishes You Can Make With Supermarket Rotisserie Chicken Gallery15 Amazing Chicken and Avocado Recipes GalleryThe Best Fried Chicken in Every State Gallery

Whether or not a heart-shaped tray of chicken is the way to your true love’s heart, check out the 75 best fried-chicken places in America.

Click for slideshow
Crazy Easy Chicken Recipes Gallery
Tags
news
Chicken
Chick-fil-A
Valentine's Day
restaurants
eat
restaurants
eat