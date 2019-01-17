Bouquets of roses and other flowers and boxes of candy are traditional Valentine’s Day gifts, sure. But what about mixing it up? How about putting the candy in the bouquet instead?

A bouquet made of Reese’s peanut butter cups interspersed with artificial flowers, started to go viral this week. But Reese’s told The Daily Meal in an email that the bouquet extravaganza isn’t assembled by the company.

“(The bouquet) is actually built directly by the retailer using our product,” a spokesperson said. “It is not a custom item from the brand.”



The gift in question, dubbed the Reese’s Extravaganza Bouquet, includes 36 packs of PB cups and sells for $44.99 at Walmart, though other places also sell it or similar offerings.

Reese’s isn’t the only candy involved. Walmart alone sells a bunch of different offerings, including bouquets made with M&Ms, KitKats, Twizzler and more. But maybe your true love likes variety in candy? The Skittles & More bouquet includes Skittles for a base, and then adds in Heath bars, M&Ms, Butterfingers, Twix and others.



Walmart’s not the only retailer doing this. If a candy bouquet seems like the way to your lover’s heart, check online and in grocery and drug stores, sometimes in the floral department, sometimes in the candy or seasonal aisles.

Psst…want to save some money and get pretty much the same result? Buy a bunch of candy bars yourself, throw in a fake flower or four, and save yourself a few bucks in the process.

There are plenty of step-by-step candy bouquet tutorials online if you want to get fancy. The easiest way is to pick up some wooden dowels from a craft store and use hot glue (or strong packing tape) to attach the candy to the wooden “stems.” You can buy an inexpensive vase at the thrift store or pick up a piece of floral foam and “plant” your candy flowers in that. And if you think candy’s dandy, check out surprising facts about your 20 favorite candy brands.