They may only be open six days a week and less than 24 hours a day, but Chick-fil-A is growing so fast that it is predicted to become one of America’s top fast-food chains. It’s anticipated that, should the chicken chain continue its rate of growth, it will knock Subway out of its current third place rank by 2019.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chick-fil-A

According to Restaurant Business magazine, Chick-fil-A sales have increased 15.5 percent this year and its traffic is up 10 percent, which means that if the company continues this rate of growth its sales could approach $10.4 billion. Last year the chain made $9.021 billion.

With that kind of development,Chick-fil-A — which ranked at No. 7 last year — will surpass Taco Bell, Burger King, Wendy’s and Subway to become America’s third largest fast food chain in terms of sales, according to a recent assessment by Kalinowski Equity Research (as reported by Market Watch).

Subway has found itself in a bit of a pickle recently. The sandwich chain has closed hundreds of stores and even ditched its iconic $5 footlong deal.

Kalinowski thinks that it’s not just Subway, but also No. 1 fast food chain McDonald’s that should worry about Chick-fil-A’s crazy fast progress. “We have long pointed out that Chick-fil-A is the restaurant competition with which McDonald’s U.S. should most concern itself — and by extension, investors should too,” the report from the financial technology experts explained.

While they may be in stiff competition, both McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A are among America’s 10 best fast food chains for breakfast.