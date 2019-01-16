What’s more romantic than dinner in a Castle? That’s White Castle, of course. The fast-food restaurant famed for its small square steamed burgers, known as sliders, now is accepting its annual serving of Valentine’s Day reservations, and more than 30,000 lovers are expected to gobble them up.

“Valentine's Day has become a longstanding tradition that is very special to many of our customers and team members across the country," Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said in a statement. "Many Cravers have shared stories with us about meeting the loves of their lives, or forming lifelong friendships at our restaurants.” (Cravers, or course, are White Castle fans.)

What do you get with your reservation? A tasty batch of benefits that don’t usually accompany grabbing a bag of sliders at a White Castle, including hostess seating, tableside service and festive decorations. More than 30,000 diners experienced the joy that is a White Castle Valentine’s Day in 2018, the chain said.

Because it’s so popular, diners can make a romantic reservation for either Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, or a day later on Feb. 15 at certain locations. You can make those reservations online via OpenTable.com or via the OpenTable app. And this year there’s a new twist: In early February, the chain will announce details about how customers can have a White Castle Valentine’s Day love-themed Crave Case (aka, a giant pack of burgers) delivered to them at home.

While you’re at White Castle, you may want to check out the plant-based Impossible Slider, or the beefy Sloppy Joe Slider.

