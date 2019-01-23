chick-fil-a
Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats

Fans Support Chick-fil-A's Decision to Remain Closed on Super Bowl Sunday

By
Editor
The chicken chain is always closed on Sundays

It doesn’t matter that it’s the Super Bowl, Chick-fil-A is sticking to their values and customers are respecting it. Although the chicken chain has a location inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the Patriots will play against the Rams on February 3 during Super Bowl LIII, it will not be open as per the chain’s policy to remain closed on Sundays.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chick-Fil-A

Even though Super Bowl Sunday is a religious experience in itself for some and people typically depend on fast-foods as fuel at sporting events, it is still a regular old Sunday as far as Chick-fil-A is concerned. America’s No. 3 fast-food chain will remain closed, as it is every Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as per the chain’s mandated hours of operation.

Surprisingly, Super Bowl attendees and Chick-fil-A fans are fine with it.

“Props to Chick-Fil-A for not opening their restaurant thats inside the Super Bowl stadium on SB Sunday. Choosing their beliefs over money, they are too perfect for this world,” tweeted Twitter user @queenemuhlee.

“@ChickfilA is staying closed in the super bowl stadium because it is on Sunday. I am really impressed that they are sticking to their principals even with the chance to make a bunch of money. Good for you,” wrote Twitter user Spencer Wallace.

Dionna Brewer memed a dramatic retelling of Chick-fil-A nobly refusing to bow to public pressure.

Of course, not everyone was supportive, but they were in the minority. 

Related
Fast Food Restaurants We Wish Were in the US GalleryRegional Fast Food Chains We Wish Were National GalleryThe Healthiest Fast Food Breakfasts Slideshow

According to Sports Illustrated, the stadium’s Chick-fil-A location will be temporarily replaced by “Fries Up” a stand that serves a variety of loaded fries. Luckily, Chick-Fil-A is not one of the most popular Super Bowl party foods.

Click for slideshow
How Fast Food Has Changed Since You Were in High School Gallery
Tags
news
Chick-fil-A
Super Bowl
sunday
fast food
chain
casual eats
eat
casual eats
eat