It doesn’t matter that it’s the Super Bowl, Chick-fil-A is sticking to their values and customers are respecting it. Although the chicken chain has a location inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the Patriots will play against the Rams on February 3 during Super Bowl LIII, it will not be open as per the chain’s policy to remain closed on Sundays.

Even though Super Bowl Sunday is a religious experience in itself for some and people typically depend on fast-foods as fuel at sporting events, it is still a regular old Sunday as far as Chick-fil-A is concerned. America’s No. 3 fast-food chain will remain closed, as it is every Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as per the chain’s mandated hours of operation.

Surprisingly, Super Bowl attendees and Chick-fil-A fans are fine with it.

“Props to Chick-Fil-A for not opening their restaurant thats inside the Super Bowl stadium on SB Sunday. Choosing their beliefs over money, they are too perfect for this world,” tweeted Twitter user @queenemuhlee.

“@ChickfilA is staying closed in the super bowl stadium because it is on Sunday. I am really impressed that they are sticking to their principals even with the chance to make a bunch of money. Good for you,” wrote Twitter user Spencer Wallace.

Dionna Brewer memed a dramatic retelling of Chick-fil-A nobly refusing to bow to public pressure.

People: We want you to open on Sunday for the Super Bowl.



Chick-fil-A: We are closed on Every Sunday.



People: But we want you too..



Of course, not everyone was supportive, but they were in the minority.

According to Sports Illustrated, the stadium’s Chick-fil-A location will be temporarily replaced by “Fries Up” a stand that serves a variety of loaded fries. Luckily, Chick-Fil-A is not one of the most popular Super Bowl party foods.