Minette’s Strawberry Mojito

Add strawberries, mint leaf and caster sugar in a blender. Blend until smooth. Strain the puree in a sieve (this will remove the lager bits of mint). This may make more than you need for your cocktails, just store the rest in the an airtight container in the refrigerator. This will keep for 4 days.

To make Minette’s Mojoto Recipe: In a highball glass, layer the cut lime wedges, mint leaves and three quartered strawberries. Pour the lime juice and and mint leaves in the high ball glass. Using a wooden spoon or muddler, crush the mint leaves to release their oils into the lime juice. Add your rum of choice, add your strawberry puree and mix with a spoon. Top off with club soda. Add your crushed ice cubes to soda ( fill to the top of glass). Mix well. Decorate glass with mint and a fresh strawberries.

The best part is digging into to the delicious strawberry bits after you have finished the mojito!