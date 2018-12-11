The Best Things to Eat and Drink in Vermont

One visit to Vermont and you'll realize that its culinary scene involves a lot more than maple syrup! Vermont’s residents are outdoorsy and have taken their love for traditional, small-scale farming to the big stage by leading the nation’s farm-to-table movement. We’ve rounded up the best of the state’s eats as part of our second annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Vermont for 2019 Gallery

The state may be small and the farms might be even smaller, but the people from Vermont are strong, independent, and not to be trifled with. The tough and ever-changing land of steep hills and rocky soil has forced Vermont residents to reinvent the state’s food and drink industry time and time again, most recently by devoting efforts to growing some of the country’s best produce. And from the Ben & Jerry’s factory to the plethora of craft breweries to tour and the unbelievable excess of dairy (there’s one cow in Vermont for every 3.8 people) it’s basically a foodie’s dream come true.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and brunch spot to its best bar and craft beer in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs.We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Vermont gallery here.