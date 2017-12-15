Oregon is as well-known for its incredible local ingredients as it is for its stunning natural beauty. The Beaver State is famous for Willamette Valley wine, coffee (Portland ranks among the top coffee cities in the world), local dairy artisanal cheese, craft beer… the list could go on and on. To celebrate all the great food and drink Oregon has to offer, we’ve rounded up 32 of its claims to culinary fame as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Oregon for 2018 (Gallery)

Oregon is home to endless expanses of green and pristine shoreline, and its natural bounty includes hazelnuts, mushrooms, marionberries, and of course the bounty from its many rivers as well as the Pacific Ocean. These include salmon, oysters, and steamer clams, which can be found in nearly every estuary along the coast. Oregon is swimming with culinary wonders as well. It’s home to the original location of James Beard Award-winner Andy Ricker’s Pok Pok, which serves unique yet refined Southeast Asian street food and now has several locations outside the state. The Gardenburger was invented in the early 1980s by Paul Wenner at his short-lived vegetarian restaurant, The Garden House. On the other end of the health spectrum, people go mad for Portland’s eclectic Voodoo Doughnut (our pick for best doughnuts). Their Bacon Maple Bar is an icon in the doughnut world.

Oregon showcases a bounty of fine food and drink, and over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best steakhouse and grocery store to its best dive bar and apple pie in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Oregon gallery here.