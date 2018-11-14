Snow might not be glistening in your lane just yet, but winter is on its way, and Ben & Jerry’s has a new seasonal flavor, Minter Wonderland. Named in honor of the 1934 song “Winter Wonderland,” this variety is a chocolate-lover’s delight, featuring dark chocolate mint ice cream decked out with marshmallow and chocolate-cookie swirls.

“Imagine a wild ride through the wintriest, chocolate mintiest wonderland of ice cream filled with crunchy cookie swirls and marshmallowy drifts,” Ben & Jerry’s enthuses on its website. “Honestly, if this flavor was a toboggan, you’d already be on it.”

Santa won’t bring this new sweet treat down the chimney: It’s available exclusively at Target.

And if you’re in the U.K., you might know of a different Ben & Jerry’s flavor that goes by the Minter Wonderland name. Brand Eating points out that the British version is a white-colored mint ice cream packed with chocolate chunks.

Ben & Jerry’s is always scooping up new flavors and ideas. Recently, Pecan Resist (aka, New York Super Fudge Chunk) was launched to peacefully protest President Trump and his administration’s policies. Recently, the chain launched four low-calorie flavors, and earlier this year, one location in London offered bagel ice-cream sandwiches. If creative ice cream makes you melt, check out 21 unexpected ice-cream flavors.