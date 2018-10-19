Ben & Jerry’s has added four new flavors to its “better for you” ice cream collection called “Moo-phoria.” The Vermont-based creamery first launched Chocolate Milk & Cookies, Caramel Cookie Fix, and P.B. Dough. Now ice cream lovers can treat their sweet tooth to guilt-free Cherry Garcia With a Twist, Mocha Fudge Brownie, P.B. Marshmallow, and Chocolate Cookie EnlightenMint.

Here’s what’s in each pint:

Cherry Garcia With a Twist

Cherry and chocolate light ice cream with cherries and fudge flakes (150 calories per half cup serving).

Mocha Fudge Brownie

Cold brew mocha light ice cream with fudgy brownies and a toasted marshmallow swirl (150 calories per half cup serving).

P.B. Marshmallow

Peanut butter light ice cream with gobs of marshmallow and peanut butter cookies (160 calories per half cup serving).

Chocolate Cookie EnlightenMint

Mint with fudge truffles and chocolate cookies (160 calories per half cup serving).



Ben & Jerry's



The new offerings are available in stores and participating scoop shops now for the suggested retail price of $4.89 per pint. We can only imagine that they’re the bomb diggity because we really loved the original Moo-phoria flavors when we taste-tested them in February.

Although they’re not as low-calorie as brands like Halo Top, Ben & Jerry’s uses organic milk and cream and doesn’t contain any sugar replacements, which might be why these pints taste creamier and essentially less fake than other low-calorie desserts.