Ben and Jerry’s has launched a new flavor called “Pecan Resist,” and there is more to it than just a punny name. The ice cream brand is donating a total of $100,000 in honor of the new flavor as a form of peaceful resistance against Trump administration policies.

21 Unexpected Ice Cream Flavors

The Vermont-based ice cream brand is donating to organizations that aim to resist administration efforts on issues like racial and gender equality, climate change, LGBTQA rights and refugee and immigrant rights. Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Women’s March and Neta will receive $25,000 each.

According to a press release from the brand, “Ben & Jerry's feels that it cannot be silent in the face of President Trump's policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights — all issues that have been at the core of the company's social mission for 40 years.”

“Pecan Resist” is made with chocolate ice cream, white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds. You may notice that the packaging of this particular pint is different from other Ben & Jerry’s ice creams. The campaign’s graphics and designs were made by Bay Area artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez, who creates art with a focus on intersectional issues.

This is hardly the first time Ben & Jerry’s has gone political. Ben and Jerry themselves were arrested at a pro-democracy protest in 2016, and early in 2018, the ice cream giant launched a campaign against the effect of money in politics. The brand says unlimited corporate donations have resulted in more oil drilling, lost healthcare coverage for millions of Americans, and the rolling back of net neutrality.

Pints of “Pecan Resist” are available at Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops as well as online for a limited time only. It's safe to say President Trump wouldn't like this flavor; though he’s reportedly a big fan of desserts, he’s not as fond of criticism. Besides, he's already got a favorite ice cream flavor: Cherry vanilla is on the list of the president's favorite foods.