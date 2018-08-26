Ben & Jerry’s Is Now Dishing Up Bagel Ice Cream Sandwiches

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. Ice-cream sandwiches make that tasty indulgence even better, usually sliding a scoop or two of ice cream inside two giant cookies. Now the frozen-treat tycoons at Ben & Jerry’s have slapped a creative twist on the ice-cream sandwich, replacing the cookie layers with special sweetened bagels.

The World's 50 Best Ice Cream Parlors

But not everyone can get them: The treats seem to only be available at one Ben & Jerry’s shop, the location in London, England’s Soho neighborhood, and only through September 9, 2018. Ben & Jerry’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether other locations might offer the sandwiches at another time.

Why bagels? Turns out that back in 1978, school friends Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield originally planned to go into the bagel business, but changed their mind and followed the ice-cream cone road instead.

“Now, 40 years later we are raising a spoon to what might have been,” the company’s website proclaims.

And 1990s kids, stop, collaborate and listen -- because there’s a special nod to you. They’ve named the resulting sandwich Ice-Ice Bagel, a tribute to Vanilla Ice’s huge 1990 hit, “Ice Ice Baby.”

According to Ben & Jerry’s website, the bagel itself is “a soft, chewy, Montreal-style bagel, with notes of maple syrup.” (Montreal bagels are sweeter, smaller and thinner than their more familiar New York counterparts.) Edinburgh’s acclaimed Bross Bagels provides the bagels.

As far as the filling and extras, choose from two varieties. Holy Cara-moley features a pretzel bagel filled with Double Caramel Brownie ice cream, which is caramel ice cream with salted caramel swirl and chocolate brownies, and then smothered in gooey caramel sauce. And Birthday Bagel is an Instagram-perfect pink bagel filled with Birthday Cake ice cream (vanilla cake-batter ice cream with pink frosting, strawberry swirls and cake pieces), and topped with sprinkles.

Not everyone can make it to the London location in time to try these treats. Thankfully, you'll find plenty of icy sweet options on this list of the best ice-cream stand in every state.