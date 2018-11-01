Halloween is officially behind us, which means it’s time to start thinking about the winter holidays. Those who celebrate Jesus’ birthday would likely agree that one of the most exciting parts about Christmas is emptying their stockings at the break of dawn to have candy for breakfast. (Unless you’re from an underwear-and-socks kind of household.) If you look forward to getting Peeps every Easter, listen up: The brand is adding to its arsenal of cutesy treats with all-new gingerbread-flavored marshmallow men — and these boys are big.

Peeps already offers a seasonal gingerbread men marshmallow, but they’re regular-sized and that’s not as much fun. This year, they’re available in a supersized version — because go big or go home, right? Shoppers can find them in one-count stocking-stuffer-sized packages and three-count share sizes, all of which range from suggested retail prices of $1 to $1.79. According to a release from the company, each giant gingerbread man has 110 calories. They’re also fat-free and gluten-free. That means they’re healthy, right? No? Fine.

Returning seasonal flavors include candy cane-flavored chicks, Christmas cookie-flavored chicks dipped in white fudge, hot chocolate-flavored chicks dipped in white fudge, peppermint bark-flavored chicks dipped in white fudge, vanilla crème chicks, marshmallow trees, snowmen and chocolate mousse-flavored reindeer. It’s safe to say that if you like sugar or chocolate-coated marshmallows, there are plenty of options this year. The real question here is: Now that holiday products are starting to roll out, can we start putting string lights up around the house?