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When it comes to a celebratory meal, there are plenty of dishes vying for attention at the dinner table. From the turkey or ham to glorious side dishes, like a classic green bean casserole, and delectable desserts, like a gooey pecan pie, there's a lot to nosh on. But if you're like me, nothing quite hits the spot like a warm, buttered roll to sop up all those juices and sauces from the bottom of your dinner plate.

While you can certainly bake your own rolls, there are plenty of quality, store-bought options to choose from that'll not only save you time, but can create valuable oven real estate. Among the store-bought options out there, some of the best products you can find come from the freezer section of your favorite grocery stores. Frozen rolls generally heat up in no time and can often taste fresher than their bakery-made counterparts.

To discover which store-bought, frozen dinner rolls might be the best ones to add to your dinner table, I scoured several local grocery stores. I found 10 different contenders that I carefully heated and tasted, comparing their texture, taste, and price to determine the best and worst options for holiday meals and everyday dinners.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.