10 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls, Ranked Worst To Best
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When it comes to a celebratory meal, there are plenty of dishes vying for attention at the dinner table. From the turkey or ham to glorious side dishes, like a classic green bean casserole, and delectable desserts, like a gooey pecan pie, there's a lot to nosh on. But if you're like me, nothing quite hits the spot like a warm, buttered roll to sop up all those juices and sauces from the bottom of your dinner plate.
While you can certainly bake your own rolls, there are plenty of quality, store-bought options to choose from that'll not only save you time, but can create valuable oven real estate. Among the store-bought options out there, some of the best products you can find come from the freezer section of your favorite grocery stores. Frozen rolls generally heat up in no time and can often taste fresher than their bakery-made counterparts.
To discover which store-bought, frozen dinner rolls might be the best ones to add to your dinner table, I scoured several local grocery stores. I found 10 different contenders that I carefully heated and tasted, comparing their texture, taste, and price to determine the best and worst options for holiday meals and everyday dinners.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
10. New York Bakery Garlic Knots
In case you are wondering, a garlic knot can, in fact, be considered a dinner roll, which is why this product ended up in this ranking. Essentially a yeast-based roll with a twist, garlic knots should be characterized by a tender, fluffy texture and a savory, garlicky taste, two things this product didn't especially excel at. These New York Bakery Garlic Knots retail for $3.76 at my local Walmart. Each box contains six rolls, which can be easily reheated in the oven in roughly seven minutes.
What I appreciated about the rolls was their uniformity, which helped them bake more evenly in the oven. Unfortunately, the aroma and texture left a bit to be desired. The smell was that of raw garlic, which is often acrid and off-putting. The roll itself was soft and almost squishy, even though it browned up nicely on the outside. It also had a distinctive floury coating that left a film on my tongue after I tasted it, which I didn't especially love.
As far as the flavor goes, while I anticipated a sharp garlic flavor, the virtual lack of anything resembling this allium was startling. There was hardly any taste at all — not even salt. For these reasons, these knots landed in last place.
9. Rhodes Warm & Serve Sourdough Rolls
Next to last on this ranking are the Rhodes Warm & Serve Sourdough Rolls, which retail for $4.49 a dozen at my local Hy-Vee. I'm an absolute sucker for fresh sourdough bread, but it is notoriously challenging to make. Having tried and failed miserably to keep my sourdough starter alive during the COVID lockdown, I was super excited to get my hands on this product, which is why its shortcomings disappointed me so much.
At the outset, I was struck by how pale these rolls were when they emerged from the oven. While I detected a faint sourdough aroma, it was barely discernible, which should have been my first clue of what was to come. The texture itself was fine, pleasant even, with a crunchy outside and a chewy inside with plenty of large air pockets visible.
The taste is where these rolls really let me down. They may as well have been a plain yeast roll. There was nothing sourdough-like about them. None of that tanginess that almost makes your mouth pucker. They weren't even especially exciting as a plain yeast roll either, even if I did enjoy the chew in my mouth. All in all, this was a letdown of epic proportions. If you want sourdough, search elsewhere. If you want a dinner roll, there are better options out there.
8. Hy-Vee Garlic Dinner Rolls
Up next are the Hy-Vee Garlic Dinner Rolls. A box of six of these rolls retails for $3.99 at the Midwest retailer. As a general rule, I think Hy-Vee store-brand products are typically of high quality. While these rolls weren't altogether a bust, they were lacking in a few crucial departments and went overboard in one very specific one.
The rolls themselves are cookie-cutter identical, which allows them to bake evenly (a pro). The aroma when they were removed from the oven was yeasty, but not especially garlicky, which betrayed the advertised flavor profile somewhat. The texture is where things started to fall apart most. These rolls were so soft they were verging on mushy. They almost had the texture of over-steamed bao buns.
The other con to these rolls was their inherent saltiness. While I don't mind some level of salt, this was almost excessive, and it overshadowed any garlic flavor present. All in all, while I could certainly tolerate these, there's plenty of sodium in any evening meal, and I don't need more added to my plate with the dinner rolls.
7. Great Value Garlic Knots
The classic Great Value Garlic Knots are up next on this ranking. At $2.78 for a six-count box, these are a pretty good option if you want something tasty that is relatively inexpensive. The first thing I noticed about these knots was that their shape was wildly inconsistent, which made them bake unevenly, a problem especially if you are trying to make several at once for a crowd. The next thing that struck me was the aroma, which, while slightly garlic-forward, had a distinct, almost synthetic taste.
From there, the experience of these rolls got better. Their texture was pleasantly tender and had a nice elasticity, though they were slightly less crisp on the outside than I generally enjoy. The garlic flavor was not especially overwhelming, but it was at least present, and the salt content of these rolls was adequately balanced. All in all, while these weren't the most spectacular dinner rolls I tried, they did the job, and I'd gladly eat half a dozen with a schmear of herbed compound butter.
6. L'oven Fresh Dinner Yeast Rolls
When it comes to gotta-have-it foods that can save you money, Aldi always comes in clutch. Its L'oven Fresh Dinner Yeast Rolls are no exception. At $3.29 for a 12-count package, these rolls are consistent and will do the job. Each roll is identical, making baking a breeze, and they reheat in about five minutes, making them easy to heat just before you get dinner served.
The smell of these as they came out of the oven was delightfully savory and yeasty. While their texture was softer and a little more melt-in-your-mouth tender than I generally like my dinner rolls to be, they were enjoyable. Perhaps my one complaint was that they had a slightly floury mouthfeel that was a tad gritty, but not intolerable.
As far as taste goes, these weren't especially pungent. They didn't have a whole lot going on and were slightly undersalted, but they were good. Not great, not revolutionary, but certainly serviceable, making them a worthy addition, especially for sopping up that leftover gravy you spooned over the turkey and mashed potatoes.
5. Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze
If you are a fan of Texas Roadhouse's ultra-soft dinner rolls, you might want to snag a batch of these frozen rolls. You can find these for sale for $5.99 for a 12-count package at Hy-Vee. These Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze are ready-to-bake, and they come with a package of cinnamon glaze. The one downside to these rolls is that they take almost 30 minutes to bake, which does occupy your oven for longer than the other offerings I sampled.
A small disclaimer: if you are expecting these to taste exactly like the ones you can get at Texas Roadhouse, you may be disappointed. They are not, in fact, a doppelgänger for the famous rolls, but they do a good job of getting the idea of these rolls across, more or less. What works with these rolls is the texture, which remains pillowy soft when baked.
What doesn't work with these is the cinnamon glaze. The moment I put the glaze atop the freshly baked rolls, I had serious regrets. The aroma was assertively cinnamon-forward and reminded me more of cinnamon rolls than the beloved rolls I am used to from Texas Roadhouse. While the taste was less assertive than the smell, I still wish I hadn't used the glaze. I would have been better off just baking these as-is and then serving them with a homemade cinnamon butter.
4. Great Value Three Cheese Garlic Knots
Landing just outside of the top three in this ranking are the Great Value Three Cheese Garlic Knots, which retail for $3.16 at Walmart. Each box contains half a dozen knots, each of which is adorned with shredded mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses. Like the plain garlic knots, these were also inconsistently shaped, though they ended up baking up fairly uniformly.
In terms of aroma and flavor, cheese dominates, with little to no garlic to be found anywhere. Despite this, I loved these garlic knots. Their texture was tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, much like the burnt edges of a grilled cheese sandwich or of a Detroit-style pizza. Since I'm a sucker for this texture and flavor, I dove right into these. While slightly salty due to the cheese, I couldn't help but scarf down three of these right off the bat.
The only reason these didn't rank higher on this list is that they are a slightly unorthodox pairing for a classic holiday feast. As such, they may distract slightly from the other dishes you serve, and they aren't especially absorbent, so they aren't going to be great for soaking up any juices or sauces. The flavors are perhaps more suited to an Italian-themed dinner, so try these with pasta and a classic marinara sauce.
3. Sister Schubert's Dinner Yeast Rolls
Sister Schubert's Dinner Yeast Rolls are a well-known staple in many a household and for good reason. These rolls are reliable and flavorful. A package of 10 rolls sells for $4.12 at my local Walmart, and they heat up in just minutes. Each petite, square roll is evenly portioned for consistent results. The aroma is floury, yeasty, and appetizing. The texture is perfectly tender and pillowy without being overly soft.
The taste is distinctly sweet, more so than any other roll I sampled, which may be an acquired flavor. But in my estimation, it makes for a good pairing with most holiday dishes, which straddle the sweet and savory divide pretty evenly. These rolls would be as delicious dipped in umami-rich gravy as they would be slathered in jellied cranberry sauce. And if you have any leftovers, they'd make for a fantastic overnight French toast casserole.
2. Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Yeast Dinner Rolls
I have been keeping a package of Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Yeast Dinner Rolls in my freezer for a long time. While I frequently make my own bread and rolls, these are a relatively convincing facsimile for my scratch-made ones, and they require a lot less effort. A 36-count bag of these costs just $4.84 at Walmart. While they aren't as quick to heat up as many of the other rolls on this list, they rank high for a reason.
These rolls require advance proofing for anywhere from three to five hours, or until they double in size. Once proofed, however, they require just minutes to bake. You just have to remember to remove them from the freezer and proof them before dinner (or your big holiday meal), which is perhaps their only downside.
The aroma of these is perfectly yeasty and craveable. Their texture is tender and pillowy, but the proofing process gives them a delightful elasticity that makes them really pleasurable to eat and chew. Their flavor, while mild, is well-balanced, making them a fantastic vessel for absorbing all those sauces. While I didn't do so this time around, I frequently brush these with melted butter when they come out of the oven to add a layer of flavor and richness, which certainly enhances them. The only reason they didn't rank higher was that they were bested by their Texas-sized cousins.
1. Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Texas Size Rolls
The winner of best in roll show is the Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Texas Size Rolls, which sell for $4.49 for a 24-count at my local Hy-Vee. Like their more svelte classic cousins, these yeasty rolls deliver on almost-homemade quality with a fraction of the effort. They simply require advance planning to proof the rolls for three to five hours. These rolls make the case for the notion that sometimes bigger is better. Their slightly larger size provides a little more tender, pillowy center to contrast the ever-so-slightly crisp crust of the baked rolls, making them the perfect vessel for butter, gravy, or anything else you want to spread over them.
Again, their aroma and flavor aren't anything excessive or overly seasoned, but they are a tasty, solid roll that won't compete with any other dishes you plan to serve. I once again recommend brushing these with a little melted butter after they come out of the oven to kick them up a notch. These are also a great dough to keep on hand for creating personal-sized pizzas — should you need dinner in a pinch.
Methodology
I assessed these rolls on the same day in one sitting. Each roll was prepared according to packaging directions and not adorned with anything. I sampled the rolls hot out of the oven immediately after heating and baking.
The rolls were compared based on aroma, texture, ease of preparation, value, and taste. They were also evaluated based on how well they compare with homemade rolls and how they would pair with other dishes on the dinner table.