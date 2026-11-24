As a category, casseroles are a culinary icon of being able to turn nothing into something. They're a go-to method for cleaning out the fridge or pantry while keeping food waste to a minimum, which can make for some surprisingly delicious flavors. And there's one vintage Southern example that leans on the classic pairing of cheese and onions.

Tennessee onions is a simple dish of sliced and seasoned sweet onions layered with shredded cheese. Despite the name, it may not even be from Tennessee, though it is likely from somewhere in southern Appalachia. And like a lot of great Southern dishes, it relies on big flavors from humble ingredients.

But the flavor potential cannot be reached without one cornerstone of Southern cooking: good seasoning. Recipes vary but a dish like this can be helped with pinches of sweetness, tang, and heat from spices like paprika, mustard powder, and cayenne pepper. Serve it with other Southern classics like biscuits, ham, and fried chicken, or try putting it in other dishes, like on top of a burger or pasta.