The Old-School Southern Casserole You Hardly See On Tables Anymore
As a category, casseroles are a culinary icon of being able to turn nothing into something. They're a go-to method for cleaning out the fridge or pantry while keeping food waste to a minimum, which can make for some surprisingly delicious flavors. And there's one vintage Southern example that leans on the classic pairing of cheese and onions.
Tennessee onions is a simple dish of sliced and seasoned sweet onions layered with shredded cheese. Despite the name, it may not even be from Tennessee, though it is likely from somewhere in southern Appalachia. And like a lot of great Southern dishes, it relies on big flavors from humble ingredients.
But the flavor potential cannot be reached without one cornerstone of Southern cooking: good seasoning. Recipes vary but a dish like this can be helped with pinches of sweetness, tang, and heat from spices like paprika, mustard powder, and cayenne pepper. Serve it with other Southern classics like biscuits, ham, and fried chicken, or try putting it in other dishes, like on top of a burger or pasta.
Tips for the best Tennessee onions
It may be a simple dish, but some thought is required to make a good tray of Tennessee onions. For starters, it actually matters which onion you use. Among the different types of onions out there, sweet ones like Vidalia onions are best for this dish. They are less pungent than other types of onion and mellow out even further as they cook, for onion flavor that doesn't overpower.
But even with their natural mellowness, raw sweet onions can still be an irritant when slicing, and you'll be slicing a few pounds of them for Tennessee onions. But there's a simple refrigerator hack for tear-free sliced onions: just refrigerate them for up to 2 hours before cutting. This reduces the potency of their sulfurous juices that make our eyes burn.
Equally important to using the correct onions is using the correct cheese or cheeses; here, a more familiar dish may be instructive. What to consider for the perfect mac and cheese blend is also what to consider for Tennessee onions. A thoughtful two- or three-cheese blend can bring a bit of sophistication to either dish. But for both, you will likely want sharp cheddar to be part of the blend — or in a pinch, the only cheese. It's tasty, it's creamy, it melts well — it's everything you want cheese to be in a casserole, and perfect for Tennessee onions.