The Refrigerator Hack That Makes Cutting Onions Tear-Free

There's nothing quite like the aroma of onions simmering in a sauté pan. Millions of recipes start with a pile of chopped, sliced, or diced onions, like French onion soup and even basic homemade chicken stock. The veggie is an integral part of the "holy trinity" in Creole cooking and makes up one-third of a French mirepoix. The trouble is, you have to cut your onions before you use them, and that can bring almost anyone to tears. However, it turns out that there's no need to punish your eyes when you're making something with onions. All you need to do is pop your onions in the refrigerator for a few minutes before it's time to cook and you will significantly reduce the aromatics that make your eyes water.

Chefs and cooks have a lot of superstitious ideas about how to save your eyes when chopping onions, like holding a piece of bread in your mouth while you work or covering your knife blade in lemon juice, for example — and most of which don't work (including those two methods). Chilling your onion, however, is one of the few tricks that actually gets results. So if you've got a stack of onions to slice you don't need to don a pair of goggles; simply cool those alliums down before they hit the cutting board.