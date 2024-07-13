What To Consider For The Perfect Mac And Cheese Blend

For many people, mac and cheese is foundational fare. No matter the age of the diners, it's a centerpiece of holiday spreads, a star side dish at barbecues, and a delightfully simple midweek meal. But even though the concept is quite basic, the kind of cheese you choose can take the dish from "everyone is going back for third helpings" to "you're sticking an untouched plate in the fridge for unappealing leftovers." Such a crucial decision requires expert advice (especially since there are an estimated 2,000 types of cheese across the globe). Luckily, Fabrizio Villalpando, home cook and owner of blog Thee Moody Foody, has a lot of mac and cheese opinions.

Some of the ingredient choice will come down to individual tastes, but Villalpando explains to Daily Meal that there are three essential factors to consider when selecting cheese for the purpose: meltability, flavor, and shred. There are some cheeses that just don't melt well because of their lower moisture content, like Parmesan, and will just end up clumping. Villalpando also emphasizes that pre-shredded cheese is a fatal mac and cheese mistake. The preservatives keep it from sticking together in the bag, but also make it difficult for it to melt smoothly. The right cheeses, though, will deliver on all three factors.