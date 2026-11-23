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Beyond the shiny appearance that makes it attractive to look at, copper cookware is a standard in many restaurant kitchens for a reason. It distributes heat evenly and doesn't take as long as other materials to react to changes in temperature. Along with these reasons, such vintage French cookware can be worth a lot of money because it's becoming harder to find. Not all copper cookware you see will be vintage, though. Fortunately, you can look for a maker's mark and certain construction characteristics to determine if yours is as old as (or older than) you think.

One of the easiest ways to confirm whether or not a piece of copper cookware is vintage is to identify a maker's mark or stamp. Basically, the mark is an impression of the maker's company name and/or logo that was pressed into the metal during the manufacturing process. It may be accompanied by a series of numbers as well. If the stamp includes "Made in," that's a clear flag that it was made in a modern manufacturing facility.

While modern manufacturers generally place their marks and stamps on the bottom of copper cookware, vintage pieces may have them on the sides or even the handles. Some of them can be so small that you need a magnifying glass to make out the letters and symbols. At that point, you need to pay close attention to the exact combination and compare it to a database to confirm the details. Oldcopper.org, for instance, features an alphabetical directory of maker's marks with images, approximate dates, and other company information. The downside is that not all vintage copper cookware will have a stamp.