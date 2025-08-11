The Vintage French Cookware That Can Be Worth A Lot Of Money Today

French copper cookware didn't just fall into collector circles by accident. It earned its reputation the hard way — on wood-burning stoves and under the elbows of actual chefs, long before it started showing up on curated kitchen shelves. The earliest stuff from the 1800s through the 1930s was no-frills but built like a tank: thick, hand-shaped copper with heavy forged handles and a layer of tin inside that made it usable, not just beautiful.

If it looks a little too charming now, that's probably because it outlasted everything else. While modern pans chip, warp, or lose their coating, these still work — as long as they relined, which plenty of people still do. They're meant to be used, not babied. Some of the best pieces were made well before World War II, but copper had another moment after the war, when Americans started catching on to French cooking. By the time Julia Child hit television, everyone wanted to cook like her — and she only used copper pans to cook.

That wave of interest sparked a second golden age of copper cookware. French manufacturers adapted with modern techniques but kept the thickness and quality, even if the handmade feel of the older pans faded. If you find a tin-lined pan from before the 1970s, it may need restoration — but it could easily outlive your nonstick set.