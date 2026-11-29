Keurig coffee machines are a common and convenient go-to for households over the world, but something that gets such frequent and repetitive use can be prone to breaking down. In a throw-away society, it's easy to simply get a new Keurig, but parts problems don't have to be the machine's end. Keurig sells a range of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts online, including water reservoirs, drip trays, and filter baskets.

However, there are limits to buying from Keurig, which is generally the most expensive option and may not have parts for older models. There are, however, a plethora of sellers on Amazon and eBay that offer a wide range of replacement parts, including OEM examples, internal components (which Keurig does not sell), and more options for older machines.

The third party route is not without its downsides, either. Non-OEM parts can vary widely in quality, so reading customer reviews is highly advised. Any parts may be in used condition, especially for discontinued models that haven't had new examples produced in years. It's also essential to have the correct item number for your machine before buying, to make sure the part will actually fit.